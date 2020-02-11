Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Jitender Mahajan (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Jitender Mahajan of BJP is Leading
Live election result status of Jitender Mahajan (जितेन्द्र महाजन) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rohtas Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Jitender Mahajan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Jitender Mahajan is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Rohtas Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker. Jitender Mahajan's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 50 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 1.8 crore which includes Rs. 85.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 94 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 13 lakh of which Rs. 4.8 lakh is self income. Jitender Mahajan's has total liabilities of Rs. 28.5 lakh.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rohtas Nagar are: Jitender Mahajan (BJP), Vipin Sharma (INC), Sarita Singh (AAP), Trivender (BSP), Manish Kumar (NYP), Sanjeev Kumar (AAPP), Anupam Sharma (IND), Pankaj Gupta (IND), Mukesh Babu Saxena (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Jitender Mahajan (BJP) in 2020 Rohtas Nagar elections.
Click here for live election results of Jitender Mahajan candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Live TV
