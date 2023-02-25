Jitendra Tyagi aka Waseem Rizvi Seeks Euthanasia Permission from Prez Murmu, Alleges Persecution

Jitendra Singh Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi, former chairman of the Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh who embraced Sanatan Dharma in 2021, has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking permission for euthanasia.

In a 17-minute video posted on social media late on Friday, Tyagi blamed “sheer harassment” by clerics in UP and framing of false cases against him as reasons for contemplating such an extreme step.

Tyagi, who was recently booked for allegedly making a hate speech at the December 2021 Dharm Sansad in Haridwar, said he is living the “life of an orphan” ever since he embraced Sanatan Dharma and “raised my voice” against Islam. No Hindu group, including the RSS, is coming forward to help in this hour of need, he added.

“It’s been almost a year-and-a-half ever since I embraced Sanatan Dharma and raised my voice against 26 controversial verses of Quran. Since then, I am unnecessarily being targeted by terror outfits and some hardline clerics who are framing me in false cases,” said Tyagi in a video statement issued on Friday night.

“With no support from my Sanatan brethren in this hour of need, I have written to President of India seeking euthanasia."

Tyagi said his interest in Sanatan Dharma increased after he saw Lord Ram in a dream almost two years ago. “But to my surprise, the Hindu groups that used to support me whenever I raised my voice against Islam are no more there to support me when I am in need and am being framed in false cases. I got only assurance from these groups that they would convey my plight to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and seek help, but nothing has been done so far," he said.

Who is Jitendra Singh Tyagi?

Jitendra Singh Tyagi a.k.a Waseem Rizvi is former member and chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh. He chose to embrace Sanatan Dharma on December 6, 2021. He has produced controversial films like Ram Ki Jamnbhoomi and is now working on a web series on Quran. Tyagi was elected as a Samajwadi Party corporator from Kashmiri Mohalla, Lucknow in 2008.

