J&K: 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Grenade Attack by Terrorists on Wine Shop in Baramulla

One person died and three others were injured on Tuesday when terrorists hurled a grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in the Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. They lobbed the grenade towards the wine shop at the court road around 8:10 pm.

“Two terrorists riding on a bike stopped near the newly opened wine shop at Dewan Bagh Baramulla. The pillion rider wearing a Burka walked to the window of the said wine shop and dropped a grenade inside the said wine shop through the porthole window and thereafter fled away on the bike from the spot.

All injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where one of them succumbed. Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that all four were employees of the shop and hailed from the Jammu division.

Terrorists lobbed hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. O4 employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from Jammu division. Area cordoned and search started to nab culprits.@JmuKmrPolice @BaramullaPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 17, 2022

Police said the deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Ranjeet, a native of the Rajouri district in Jammu.

A terror outfit named ‘Jammu Kashmir Freedom Fighters’ has claimed the responsibility for the grenade attack in Baramulla. It is the same terror group that had claimed the responsibility for the Katra bus attack recently that killed four pilgrims.

Senior police officers have immediately reached at the spot and area has been cordoned and search in the area is underway. “Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and investigation is in progress. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” police said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.