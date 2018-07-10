J&K: 2 Militants Killed, Security Personnel Injured in Encounter in Sophian

Two militants were killed and a security personnel was injured on Wednesday in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.Three civilians were also hurt after protestors clashed with security forces near the site of the gunbattle in Kundullan village, they said.Bodies of two militants were recovered from the site at Kundullan in the district, a police spokesman said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the village early this morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.The official said a jawan was injured in the exchange of fire with the militants.He said a large number of civilians rushed towards the encounter site at Kundullan and started pelting stones at security personnel.The three civilians were injured in action by security forces to chase away the protestors, he said.