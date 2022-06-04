J&K: 4 Killed, 7 Injured as Passenger Vehicle Rolls Down Deep Gorge in Poonch

Four persons, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed and seven others critically injured when a car they were travelling in rolled down the road into a deep gorge in Poonch’s Saujiyan valley on Saturday.

Police said one person died on the spot when the Tata Sumo rolled down the road in Barari nallah. The injured persons were then rushed to Sub District Hospital Saujiyan, where one of them succumbed. Later, another two succumbed to their injuries at the District Hospital in Poonch, police said.

Of the seven injured passengers, most are in critical condition, police added.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Sadiq (52), resident of Gagriyan, Shabana Kouser (10), Munira Begum (32) and Abdul Ahad (61).

