J&K Admin Announces New Medical College for Leh to Help Develop Health Education and Services in Region

The Health and Medical Education Department will set up the GMC in Leh under Phase-III, and 201 kanals (25.125 acres) of land at Shey Sindhu Ghat village has been identified for the purpose.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced to establish a Government Medical College (GMC) for Leh which would be first such facility in the hilly district and help develop health education and services in the region, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Health and Medical Education Department will set up the GMC in Leh under Phase-III, and 201 kanals (25.125 acres) of land at Shey Sindhu Ghat village has been identified for the purpose, according to the spokesman.

He said the department has prepared detailed project report (DPR) and technical report for construction of the GMC as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for opening of 75 new government medical colleges across the country at the district level.

The DPR for establishing GMC Leh would be submitted within two to three days to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the spokesman said.

"The establishment of this new medical college in this hilly region will go a long way not only in the health care sector but also strengthening the engine of development in the region," he said.

He said the pre-execution DPR is in the process of finalization and a total amount Rs 325 crore would be sanctioned by the Centre for establishment of the Medical College. Of the total, Rs 115 Crore has been earmarked for hostel and residence for students and Rs 80 crore for faculty, Rs 70 crore will be spent on medical equipment and Rs 60 crore for upgradation of teaching hospital, the spokesman said.

The 300-bed SNM Hospital at Leh would be upgraded to a 500-bed facility, as per the requirements of the MCI and a new emergency block, OPD block and diagnostic block would be constructed within the hospital premises, for which the DPR is being prepared, the spokesman said.

The Health and Medical Education department has established five New GMCs, out of which the Medical Council of India (MCI) has granted permission that 100 MBBS each, in such facilities at Kathua, Rajouri, Anantnag and Baramulla, can get admission, he said.

The government has already submitted DPRs for setting up new medical colleges at Handwara and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman added.

