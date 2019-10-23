J&K Admin Approves Creation of New Department of Registration, 102 Posts for Trauma Centres

Srinagar/Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) on Wednesday accorded sanction to the creation of a new department to provide hassle free service to the citizens for registration of documents pertaining to immovable property, an official spokesman said.

The SAC, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik in Srinagar, approved the creation of 464 new posts under various categories in order to make the department of registration functional, the spokesman said.

"The SAC accorded sanction to the creation/establishment of a new Department of Registration under the Registration Act, 1908 (Central Act), now applicable to Jammu and Kashmir with effect from October 31 in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Act, 2019," the official said.

"The department shall function under the overall administrative control of the revenue department," he added.

He said the new department will provide hassle free and speedy service to the citizens for registration of documents pertaining to immovable property like sale, gift, mortgage, lease and bequest.

The SAC also accorded sanction to the creation of 102 posts for three Trauma Centres in Ganderbal, Ramban and Udhampur districts.

Malik said the trauma centres will get 34 posts each which include one post each of consultant surgeon, physician, gynaecologist, pediatrics, anaesthesia, ophthalmology, orthopedics and radiology.

Three posts of medical officer, two posts of lab technician, seven posts of junior nurse, two posts each of of X-ray assistant, lab assistant, theatre assistant, theatre boy and ward boy and four posts of nursing orderly will be given to each centres, the spokesman said.

Union ministry of health and family welfare, under the centrally sponsored scheme-- 'Capacity Building for Trauma Care Facilities in Government Hospitals on National Highways' sanctioned 10 Trauma Centres in J&K during the 11th Five Year Plan period.

All 10 Trauma Centres are functional and delivering the trauma care services.

However, additional posts to tackle the patient load in trauma centres were created for seven centres only. The remaining three centres at Gund (Ganderbal), Ramban and Udhampur were functioning on internal arrangement basis.

In the absence of sanctioned staff, the trauma centres could not function to the desired extent.

With the creation of additional 102 posts for Trauma Centres, which includes 8 specialists and 3 medical officers per centre, these centres will be in position to render efficient and speedy services, thereby, saving precious lives, the spokesman said.

