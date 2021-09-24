J&K Admin Orders Transfer, Posting of Senior Police Officers in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the transfer and posting of 13 police officers including police chiefs of several districts in the Valley. In an order issued late Thursday night, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of several districts were shifted.

IPS officer Sunil Kumar, who was awaiting orders of posting, was posted as ADGP, Railways, J-K, against an available vacancy. Deepak Kumar (IPS) was handling the additional charge. Ashish Kumar Mishra (IPS), SSP, Pulwama, was transferred and posted as SSP, Anantnag, in place of Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, who was transferred and posted as commanding officer of IRP 8th Battalion.

Nikhil Borkar, IPS, Additional SP headquarters, Anantnag, was transferred and posted as SP, Ganderbal, in place of Suhail Munawar Mir, who was transferred and posted as CO of J-K Armed Police 5th Battalion. Randhir Singh, who was awaiting orders of posting, was posted as SO to Commandant General, Home Guard/Civil Defence/State Disaster Response Force, J-K, as per the order.

Ghulam Jeelani Wani, who was CO, IR-3rd Bn, was transferred and posted as SSP, Pulwama. Al-Tahir Geelani, SP, Anti Corruption Bureau, was recalled from deputation and posted as SP West, Srinagar, replacing Perbeet Singh, who was transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting, the order said.

Mukesh Kumar Kakkar, Additional SP Baramulla, was transferred and shall report to the PHQ and await further posting, it said. Rakesh Kumar Parihar, Deputy CO IR-14th Bn, was transferred and posted as Additional SP, Baramulla.

Zoheb Tanveer, Additional SP Kupwara, was transferred and posted as SP North, Srinagar, in place of Mubbasher Hussain, who has been asked to report to the PHQ and await further posting, the order read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here