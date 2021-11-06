J&K Admin to Grant Security Allowance to SOG, BDS and Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has decided to grant security allowances to the Special Operation Group (SOG), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and state police personnel.

In a recent order issued on November 1, the combatant operational personnel of SOG, BDS and J&K police will get incentive of 25 per cent of their basic pay while the non-combatant personnel will get 12.5 per cent from now onwards.

The order also said that the hardship allowances to SOG and BDS shall also be the same as given to other police personnel. According to an official, the J&K government’s move came after the high level security meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 23 at Srinagar.

He also said that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the security threat prevailing in J&K.

During the high level meeting on October 23, Shah, apart from taking stringent actions against the terrorist in the Valley, also asked the state authorities to take steps to boost the morale of the security personnel by granting them some of the facilities at par with other central forces operative in the Union Territory.

During the security meeting which was attended by Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar, CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, BSF DG Pamkaj Singh, DG of National Security Guard M.A. Ganapathy, J&K Police DG Dilbagh Singh, Army commanders and other officials chalked out a detailed strategy to counter the recent spate of civilian killings in the Valley.

The J&K DG made a presentation on the recent terror attacks targeting minorities and non-locals in Kashmir including steps taken to prevent them as well as the security measures in place.

Expressing concern over rising radicalisation and infiltration in J&K, he asked a slew of measures to improve security situations in the Valley which have resulted in setting up drone grid network, formation of Terror Monitoring Group and creation of specialised team of central agencies to monitoring the operation in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent infiltration and pinpointed operations against the ultras.

