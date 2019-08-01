Take the pledge to vote

J&K Admin to Take up One-time Compensation for 5,300 Displaced Families from PoJK with Govt

In a meeting held under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday, the State Administrative Council (SAC) has decided to submit a proposal to the central government in this regard.

PTI

August 1, 2019
J&K Admin to Take up One-time Compensation for 5,300 Displaced Families from PoJK with Govt
File photo of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration would take up with the Centre the matter of granting one-time compensation to 5,300 displaced families from PoJK who were left out in the rehabilitation package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, a spokesman said on Thursday.

In a meeting held under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday, the State Administrative Council (SAC) has decided to submit a proposal to the central government in this regard, he said.

On November, 2015, Modi had announced a reconstruction plan for Jammu and Kashmir which included a rehabilitation package for one-time settlement of 36,384 displaced persons' (DPs) families of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir-1947 and Chhamb DPs.

The package provided for an amount of Rs 2,000 crore at Rs 5.5 lakh per family. However, the spokesman said, the package did not cover the 5,300 DP families of PoJK-1947. They were initially registered outside the state but later on settled inside Jammu and Kashmir.

