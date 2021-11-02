J&K Administration Sacks Police Official, Govt School Principal for Alleged Terror Links

The Jammu and Kashmir administration sacked a deputy superintendent of jails and a government school’s principal in South Kashmir for having alleged terror links, officials said on Tuesday. The government has terminated their services by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution under which no inquiry is conducted before sacking.

Feroz Ahmad Lone of the Prisons Department and Javid Ahmad Shah, principal of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Bijbehara, have been terminated from service for allegedly actively working with terrorist outfits, they said.

A government official said it was the part of government policy to knock out anyone whose terror-links are established after a foolproof investigation. “These are probed professionally and water tight cases which can stand legal scrutiny," the official said.

The police official was appointed in 2012 during Omar Abdullah government. According to the probe, he hatched a criminal conspiracy with militant commanders to get local youths trained and recruited in Hizbul Mujahideen and to target security forces and political workers. Lone is said to have helped Riyaz Naikoo, former Hizbul Mujahideen commander on a few occasions, officials said.

The investigation revealed that two youth, Danish Ghulam Lone of Braw Bandina, and Sohail Ahmad Bhat of Dogripora were recruited and asked by Naikoo to meet his arrested associate and terrorist Ishaq Palla. Danish Ghulam Rasool and Sohail Ahmad Bhat reached Central Jail Srinagar and confirmed their arrival to Ishaq Palla. However, finding inadequate replies to their queries, the jail staff refused to give permission to Danish and Sohail and ordered them to move out of the jail premises. Coming to know about the development, Ishaq Palla approached DSP Lone who after consulting Palla misused his official position and assisted in issuance of pass to Danish and Sohail.

The official said the investigation showed that Lone went to reception area and brought the duo inside the Prison premises to get in touch with Palla. “It was in this meeting that a criminal conspiracy is hatched to send the two to PoK for arms training and join militancy," they said, adding that both were however arrested before crossing over to Pakistan.

The official further informed that Javid Ahmad Shah was first appointed as lecturer in 1989 and later became Principal, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Bijbehara, Anantnag.

Investigations reveal he is a hardcore supporter of Jamat and Hurriyat, the official said, adding that during the summer agitation of 2016 post Burhan Wani killing, he was instrumental in ensuring Hurriyat issued hartal calendars and at school was the one who adhered to it. “It is said in the investigations that he did not allow girls to mix up with boys to participate in physical education or curriculum, citing it against the fundamentals of Islam," the official said.

