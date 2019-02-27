J&K and Punjab Airports Shut, International Flights Rerouted After Pakistani Jets Enter Indian Air Space

Shortly after an IAF jet crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, all civilian air traffic in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab has been suspended.Not just civilian air traffic, International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace have also been affected. While some international flights have returned to origin, others are seeking alternate routes.An official of Airport Authority of India said that the civilian air traffic has been “suspended temporarily in view of the emergency." While the official did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed that the step was taken keeping the Budgam IAF aircraft crash in mind.Airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara have already cancelled flights to the mentioned areas.Security forces and other establishments have been put on high alert following cross-LoC shelling initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday.Pakistani fighter jets on Wednesday violated Indian air space in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol. The Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning, officials said.There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.While Pakistan violated Indian air space and resorted to heavy shelling in the morning, it has accused New Delhi of violating LoC by "resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling".A report in Pakistan-based Geo TV said that six civilians were killed in the "unprovoked shelling in Kotli village in Nakyal sector of LoC". Three of a family were among those killed in the Indian firing, the report stated."In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," tweeted Pakistani Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.Meanwhile, Pakistan has also suspended its domestic and international flight operations to and from Lahore, Multan, Faislabad, Sialkot and Islamabad Airports.