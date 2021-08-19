J&K Apni Party Leader Shot Dead by Militants in Kulgam, 4th Political Murder in Last 12 Days

Suspected militants on Thursday shot dead Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party zonal president at Devsar in Kulgam district, the fourth such political killing in last 12 days.

Police sources said that the militants fired upon the AP leader Ghulam Hassan Lone, at his home at Devsar this evening. He was shifted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries later.

Lone was previously affiliated with the People’s Democratic Party and had switched back to Apni Party a few months.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party president Mehmooba Mufti condemned the killing in a tweet and said, “Unfortunately there seems to be no end to the spree of political killings in Kashmir. Unreservedly condemn the killing of Apni party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family."

This is the fourth political killing in the last two weeks in south Kashmir. A BJP sarpanch and his wife was killed in Anantnag last week and two days back another BJP leader was killed in Brasloo area of Kulgam. The BJP leadership has been demanding to step up the security of its functionaries.

