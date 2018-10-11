English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
J&K Bank Recruitment 2018: 1200 Banking Associate Jobs, Apply from 24th October 2018
J&K Bank Recruitment 2018 for Banking Associates is scheduled to begin on 24th October 2018 on the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Bank – jkbank.com.
J&K Bank Recruitment 2018 for Banking Associates is scheduled to begin on 24th October 2018 on the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Bank – jkbank.com. The J&K Bank has released an advertisement notification, as per which, the bank aims to recruit 1200 candidates for the post of Banking Associates for its branches across the country. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their online applications on or before 10th November 2018, once the application window is made live.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate/Post Graduate with minimum 55% marks from a University or Institution recognized by UGC/AICTE.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 32 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement given below.
Application Fee:
General – Rs.800
SC/ST – Rs.600
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be appointed as ‘Banking Associates’ and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.13,075/- along with applicable perks.
Selection Process:
The selection process will comprise of an Online Examination which will comprise of three tests viz:
English Language: 30 Questions carrying 30 Marks
Numerical Ability: 35 Questions carrying 35 Marks
Reasoning Ability: 35 Questions carrying 35 Marks
Official Advertisement:
https://www.jkbank.com/pdfs/jobs/Final%20Detailed%20Notification%20BAS.pdf
