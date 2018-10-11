J&K Bank Recruitment 2018: 1200 Banking Associate Jobs, Apply from 24th October 2018

Jammu and Kashmir Bank – jkbank.com. The J&K Bank has released an advertisement notification, as per which, the bank aims to recruit 1200 candidates for the post of Banking Associates for its branches across the country. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their online applications on or before 10November 2018, once the application window is made live.The applicant must be a Graduate/Post Graduate with minimum 55% marks from a University or Institution recognized by UGC/AICTE.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 32 years as on 1January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement given below.General – Rs.800SC/ST – Rs.600The selected candidates will be appointed as ‘Banking Associates’ and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.13,075/- along with applicable perks.The selection process will comprise of an Online Examination which will comprise of three tests viz:English Language: 30 Questions carrying 30 MarksNumerical Ability: 35 Questions carrying 35 MarksReasoning Ability: 35 Questions carrying 35 Marks