J&K Civil Judge Terminated After Reservation Certificate Found to be Fake

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the termination of the services of a civil judge with immediate effect after it was found that he had forged a certificate to claim reservation quota while applying for the judicial services.

The civil judge, Mohammad Yousuf Allai, who was already placed under suspension by the Jammu and Kashmir government was terminated after the Full Court of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court gave its recommendations to the government.

“On the recommendation of the Hon’ble Full Court, of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor is pleased to order the termination of services of Mr. Mohammad Yousuf Allai, Civil Judge (Jr. Division)/Munsiff (under suspension) with immediate effect)", the order issued by the department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary affairs of Jammu and Kashmir government read.

Sources said Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to conduct an enquiry into the entire episode after Allai moved to the highest court challenging his suspension.

“Allai was suspended pending an enquiry into the allegations that he had produced a fake and forged certificate claiming that he was a Resident of Backward Area (RBA) to claim the reservation during the selection process in the Judicial examination”, sources said.

He said that during the enquiry it was found that the allegations were true and he infact had forged his RBA certicate.

“On September 10, on the recommendations of the full court of the high court of Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir government terminated his services”, the sources said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here