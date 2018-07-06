GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

J&K Constable Found Shot in the Head Morning After Being Abducted by Militants

Constable Javaid Ahmad, posted as the personal security officer to Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Mishra, was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from his home at Vehil on Thursday night.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2018, 9:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
J&K Constable Found Shot in the Head Morning After Being Abducted by Militants
Constable Javaid Ahmad Dar was found dead by the roadside at Sehpora in the neighbouring Kulgam district.
Srinagar: Police on Friday recovered the body of a policeman who was kidnapped by militants from his home in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Constable Javaid Ahmad, posted as the personal security officer to Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Mishra, was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from his home at Vehil on Thursday night, a police official said.

He was shot in the head, the official said.

Dar was found dead by the roadside at Sehpora in the neighbouring Kulgam district, the official added.

In a separate incident, a civilian was injured when militants opened fire at him in Pulwama district.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery