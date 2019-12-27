J&K Court Awards Six-month Imprisonment to Liquor Smuggler in Reasi District
The smuggler, who was later identified as Mohd Afzal, was also fined Rs. 4,000 by the court of Jammu and Kashmir for his crimes committed back in February 2018.
Representative Image.(Image: Reuters)
Jammu: A court in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday awarded six-month imprisonment to a man for smuggling liquor in Reasi district.
The additional special mobile magistrate of Reasi also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on the accused, Mohd Afzal, for committing the crime in 2018. The accused shall serve sentence at the District Jail Udhampur.
According to the case, Afzal was intercepted by a police team at IRP Chowk in Reasi city after a brief chase on February 18, 2018, officials said. During his personal search, a huge quantity of liquor was seized from his possession, they said.
A case was registered against the accused in the Reasi Police Station and a charge-sheet was presented in the court after the investigation was done, the officials added.
