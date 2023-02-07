The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a dip in the number of people, including civilians and security personnel, killed in terrorist attacks in the past three years, as per data shared by the ministry of home affairs in the Lok Sabha. However, the number of civilians injured in terror attacks has gone up significantly.

“In 2020, 37 civilians were killed, while 41 were killed in 2021, 30 were killed in 2022 and seven were killed till January 31 this year," union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha. “61 people got injured in 2020, 75 people got injured in 2021, while 134 were injured in 2022 in terrorist attacks. 23 people got injured this year.”

Plans in action

The minister also listed out a few steps taken by the government including CRPF efforts to impart necessary training to 948 village defence guard members in collaboration with Rajouri district police from January 6 to 25.

Other steps taken by the government include round-the-clock nakas at strategic points, group security in the form of static guards, intensified cordon and search operations (CASO) to effectively deal with challenges posed by terrorist organisations, sharing of intelligence inputs on a real-time basis among all security forces operating in the Valley, day and night area domination, preventive operations involving identifying the strategic supporters of terrorism and initiating investigations to expose their mechanisms of aiding and abetting terrorism, and identification of vulnerable spots to prevent terrorist attacks on civilians.

Jobs data in J&K

In response to a separate question, the home ministry has said that 33,426 vacancies of gazetted/non-gazetted categories have been identified in the government of Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 25,450 vacancies have been filled till December 2022.

Recruiting agencies have advertised 7,976 vacancies for recruitment. The identification of vacancies in the government and recruitment is a continuous and ongoing process. It is taken up under ‘Accelerated Recruitment Drive’. The government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken various initiatives to bring down unemployment by implementing various self-employment schemes through different departments and by providing subsidised loans for the establishment of their own sustainable income-generation units.

“A number of self-employment schemes like Mission Youth, Rural Livelihood Mission, Himayat, PMEGP, Avsar, Tejaswani are being implemented for providing employment opportunities. During the current financial year, 2,01,299 employments have been generated up to 21.01.2023 through such schemes," the home ministry said.

