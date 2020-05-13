J&K Death Toll Rises to 11 after 70-Year-Old Succumbs to Covid-19 in Jammu City

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its 11th death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday when an over 70-year old man succumbed in Jammu city.

This is the second COVID-19 death in Jammu division and 11th in J&K.

The deceased belonged to Preet Nagar area of Jammu city.

Dr Dara Singh, medical superintendent of the government medical college hospital Jammu, confirmed that the patient was COVID-19 positive.

"The patient had died at home, but his family members suspected he could have died of COVID-19 infection. They brought his dead body to the hospital.

"After he was brought dead to the government medical college and hospital, tests were carried out on the dead body and the result came positive.

"The body has been handed over to the family after following the proper protocol," said Singh.

The number of COVID-19 patients in J&K has already crossed 900.