INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

J&K Death Toll Rises to 11 after 70-Year-Old Succumbs to Covid-19 in Jammu City

Representational Image: AP

Representational Image: AP

Dr Dara Singh, medical superintendent of the government medical college hospital Jammu, confirmed that the patient was COVID-19 positive.

  • IANS Jammu
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
Share this:

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its 11th death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday when an over 70-year old man succumbed in Jammu city.

This is the second COVID-19 death in Jammu division and 11th in J&K.

The deceased belonged to Preet Nagar area of Jammu city.

Dr Dara Singh, medical superintendent of the government medical college hospital Jammu, confirmed that the patient was COVID-19 positive.

"The patient had died at home, but his family members suspected he could have died of COVID-19 infection. They brought his dead body to the hospital.

"After he was brought dead to the government medical college and hospital, tests were carried out on the dead body and the result came positive.

"The body has been handed over to the family after following the proper protocol," said Singh.

The number of COVID-19 patients in J&K has already crossed 900.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading