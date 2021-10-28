J&K Declares Recent Snowfall as Natural Calamity to Compensate Farmers

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that the recent snowfall in the valley has been declared as a natural calamity and local farmers would be duly compensated for their losses.

Kick-starting the Apple festival 2021 in Srinagar, Sinha said no agricultural land has been given to any outsider and to protect the land of Jammu and Kashmir is the responsibility of the government.

The festival was attended by leading horticulturists and agriculturists of the Valley.

The Lt. Governor said some vested interests are trying to build up a false narrative that agricultural lands in J&K are being given to outsiders.

“Protection of agricultural lands in Jammu and Kashmir is the prime responsibility of the government", he said.

Answering a question on the sidelines of the function in which he was asked about the damage caused by recent snowfall to Apple orchards, Sinha said, “Government has already declared the recent damages caused to apple orchards due to snowfall as natural calamity and those who have suffered will be compensated."

He said several anti-farmer laws in Jammu and Kashmir have been changed to boost agriculture, horticulture and other allied activities.

