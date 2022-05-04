J&K Delimitation Commission to Submit Report for All Assembly Seats on Thursday, except for 24 in PoK

The delimitation process for the assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir has been nearly completed by a Centre-appointed commission, sources have told News18. According to them, the panel will present its report pertaining to the outlining of the assembly seats on Thursday during a scheduled meeting.

The delimitation commission has decided to assign 43 seats to the Jammu region and 47 to Kashmir. Of these, nine constituencies will be reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and seven for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, who is also a member of the delimitation commission, had told News18 recently that the process of outlining the assembly and Lok Sabha seats in J&K would be done by May 6.

“The delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir has been on since March 2020,” he said in the exclusive conversation. “It’s been two years and the commission’s tenure is till May 6. By May 6, 2022, definitely, the report on J&K delimitation will be submitted and the process will be complete.”

Since Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status with the abrogation of sections of Articles 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, according to new rules, the number of assembly constituencies has been increased from 107 to 114.

However, 24 of these seats are in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). So, for now, the delimitation exercise is only being carried out for 90 seats.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.