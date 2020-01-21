Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

JK DGP Directs Officers to 'Deal Strictly' With Elements Pushing Youth Towards Terrorism

The DGP, accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and other senior officers, had visited parts of Srinagar city on Monday to get a first-hand understanding of the security situation.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 8:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JK DGP Directs Officers to 'Deal Strictly' With Elements Pushing Youth Towards Terrorism
File photo of J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday directed his officers to deal strictly with elements involved in radicalising the youth of the Union Territory and pushing them towards terrorism.

He gave the directions during a visit to south Kashmir's Anantnag district, where he reviewed the security situation and interacted with jawans and officers, a Jammu and Kashmir Police statement said.

"Police personnel must deal strictly with elements who are hell-bent on pushing the youth towards terrorism and are also involved in radicalising the youth," Singh said.

The director general of police (DGP) also directed the officers to carry on the fight against narcotics in a mission mode and book those involved in drug peddling.

Despite facing tough challenges, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has succeeded in creating a secure environment for the public, Singh said.

"With the active cooperation of the people, police along with security forces have succeeded in bringing peace and it is our endeavour to maintain the peace at all levels," he said.

He also asked the officers to gain more public confidence.

The DGP, accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and other senior officers, had visited parts of Srinagar city on Monday to get a first-hand understanding of the security situation.

Singh also interacted with policemen at the Nageen police station.

During the interaction, he complimented the police personnel for busting a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module, whose members were involved in several grenade attacks, last week.

Huge cache of incriminating material and explosive substances, including gelatin sticks, detonators, arms, explosive body vests, batteries and nitric acid, were recovered following searches based on the disclosures made by the group's members.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram