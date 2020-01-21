JK DGP Directs Officers to 'Deal Strictly' With Elements Pushing Youth Towards Terrorism

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday directed his officers to deal strictly with elements involved in radicalising the youth of the Union Territory and pushing them towards terrorism.

He gave the directions during a visit to south Kashmir's Anantnag district, where he reviewed the security situation and interacted with jawans and officers, a Jammu and Kashmir Police statement said.

"Police personnel must deal strictly with elements who are hell-bent on pushing the youth towards terrorism and are also involved in radicalising the youth," Singh said.

The director general of police (DGP) also directed the officers to carry on the fight against narcotics in a mission mode and book those involved in drug peddling.

Despite facing tough challenges, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has succeeded in creating a secure environment for the public, Singh said.

"With the active cooperation of the people, police along with security forces have succeeded in bringing peace and it is our endeavour to maintain the peace at all levels," he said.

He also asked the officers to gain more public confidence.

The DGP, accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and other senior officers, had visited parts of Srinagar city on Monday to get a first-hand understanding of the security situation.

Singh also interacted with policemen at the Nageen police station.

During the interaction, he complimented the police personnel for busting a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module, whose members were involved in several grenade attacks, last week.

Huge cache of incriminating material and explosive substances, including gelatin sticks, detonators, arms, explosive body vests, batteries and nitric acid, were recovered following searches based on the disclosures made by the group's members.

