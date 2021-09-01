CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » India » J&K: FIR Registered After Communally Sensitive Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

J&K: FIR Registered After Communally Sensitive Video Goes Viral

It surfaced that the video was reportedly shot near a nullah in Palmar area of Kishtwar. (Representative image)

It surfaced that the video was reportedly shot near a nullah in Palmar area of Kishtwar. (Representative image)

After preliminary investigation, it surfaced that the video was reportedly shot near a nullah in Palmar area of Kishtwar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday registered an FIR after a communally sensitive video went viral on social media, officials said. A few people were detained for allegedly sharing the video, they said, adding that the clip showed the skin of a bovine.

Considering that the clip could disturb communal harmony in the area, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the law at Kishtwar Police Station and a few suspects were detained for questioning, they said. After preliminary investigation, it surfaced that the video was reportedly shot near a nullah in Palmar area of Kishtwar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 01, 2021, 08:18 IST