J&K Gets New Information, Vigilance Commissioners
These appointments will take effect from the date they assume charge of the posts, the spokesman said.
File photo of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has appointed senior IPS officer Munner Ahmad Khan as the state information commissioner and IAS officer Hilal Ahmad Parray as the state vigilance commissioner, an official spokesperson said Sunday.
Additional Director General of Police, Security and Law and Order, Muneer Ahmad Khan was appointed as the State Information Commissioner (SIC), and Secretary General Administration Department Hilal Ahmad Parray as the State Vigilance Commissioner (SVC), the spokesman said, quoting an order issued on Saturday.
He said these appointments have been made by the Governor while exercising the powers vested in him under provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Act, 2009 and Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Commission Act, 2011.
