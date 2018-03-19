English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
J&K Government Issues Formal Orders on Probe into KVIB Selections
In February 2018, the KVIB selection process came under scrutiny after the appointment of Mufti's cousin Syed Aroot Madni.
File photo of J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Srinagar: Nearly a month after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti' ordered a probe into allegations of nepotism in the selection of her cousin for a job in the state's Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), officials of the Jammu & Kashmir government on Monday formally accorded sanction to constitute of a high-level inquiry committee to probe the matter.
The three member panel is headed R K Goyal, principal secretary home department and comprises Dr Pawal Kotwal, Principal secretary government H&ME Department and Farooq Ahmad Shah, secretary school education as members.
The high-level inquiry committee has been tasked to enquire into the complaints relating to the alleged unfair selection made by the KVIB against various posts; determine as to whether proper procedure as laid down in the relevant rules have been followed, as has been done by the other recruiting agencies or not; enquire into the methodology in selecting the agency(ies) for setting the question, evaluation process etc.; and ascertain whether any deviation has been made in the selection process from advertising the posts to the release of selection lists.
"The committee shall be serviced by the Industries & Commerce Department and shall submit its final report within one month," reads a government order issued in Srinagar.
In February 2018, the KVIB selection process came under scrutiny after the appointment of Mufti's cousin. The appointment of 37-year-old Syed Aroot Madni, son of Mufti’s maternal uncle Sartaj Madni, as an executive officer prompted dropped candidates to file an RTI seeking their marks in the written test and interview.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
