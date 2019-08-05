J&K Governor Reviews Security Scenario with Army's Northern Command Chief in Srinagar

Jammu: The Army's northern command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday night and briefed him about internal and external security situation, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.

Lt Gen Singh, accompanied by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, met Malik at the Raj Bhawan and informed him about the security management in the state after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army officer also apprised him of the preparedness for addressing any eventuality, the spokesman said.

The governor laid stress on realtime coordination between security forces and agencies for ensuring safety of the people and protecting territorial integrity of the state, he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, after the president issued a notification, and introduced a Bill to divide the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The Rajya Sabha approved both the resolution and the the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019.

