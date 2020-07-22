J&K Govt Amends Rules, Block Devpt Council Chairpersons' Status Now Equivalent to Army Brigadier

In a major boost to the Panchayati Raj Institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration on Wednesday amended rules to give block development council chairpersons a status equivalent to that of an Army brigadier.

According to the warrant of precedence issued by the Hospitality and Protocol Department of Jammu and Kashmir, BDC chairpersons have been placed at serial number 28.

They are placed alongside district magistrates, district and sessions judge, major heads of departments, presidents of municipal committees and municipal councils and officers of the rank of brigadier.

The precedence is meant for state and ceremonial occasions, the notification read.