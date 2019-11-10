Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

J&K Govt Announces Computerised System for Registration of Documents by November End

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu to finalise steps for rolling out the new system, which is being set up with an objective to provide efficient, speedy and hassle-free service for people, an official spokesman said.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
J&K Govt Announces Computerised System for Registration of Documents by November End
Image for representation

Jammu: Amid the ongoing strike by lawyers against the creation of a separate department of registration, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced that a computerised registration system will be rolled out across the union territory by the end of November.

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu to finalise steps for rolling out the new system, which is being set up with an objective to provide efficient, speedy and hassle-free service for people, an official spokesman said.

In the meeting, attended by Financial Commissioner (Finance) A K Mehta, Financial Commissioner (Revenue) and Inspector General Registration Pawan Kotwal among others, they decided to constitute a four-member committee for overseeing its implementation across Jammu and Kashmir.

"The committee will oversee the roll-out of the system and guide individual stakeholders or implementers for smooth implementation of the project. Based on the recommendations of the committee, the system will be rolled out fully by November 30," the spokesman added.

He said the finance department would release the required funds to the IG Registration for meeting the costs on the establishment and computerisation of the registration system.

On October 23, the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by the then Governor Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the creation of the new department, which will function under the overall administrative control of the revenue department, to provide hassle-free and speedy service to the citizens for registration of documents pertaining to immovable property like sale, gift, mortgage, lease and bequest.

The decision, which divested the judicial courts of its powers to register various documents, was opposed by lawyers in Jammu who went on an indefinite strike called by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) from November 1.

The move has affected judicial work in the High Court and its subordinate courts across the region.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram