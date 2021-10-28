J&K Govt Cracks Whip On Corrupt Officers, 8 'Tainted' Employees Sacked

Eight ‘tainted’ employees of the J&K government have been sacked on Thursday, which is in line with the administration’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption. This has been done under article 226 (2) of the Jammu Kashmir Civil Service Regulations. All 8 employees have been sacked on charges of corruption and misconduct.

The rules say the government in the public interest may retire an employee after completion of 22 years of qualifying service or attaining 48 years of age.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.