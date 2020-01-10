J&K Govt Revokes Public Safety Act Against 26 Arrested After Abrogation of Article 370
The 26 people were picked up and lodged in various jails after being accused under the Public Safety Act. This is seen as an attempt by the union territory administration to ease the situation in the region.
Representative Image. (PTI)
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir home department has revoked the stringent Public Safety Act against 26 people who are lodged in various jails in the newly-carved out union territory, officials said on Friday.
These people were picked up and booked under the PSA after the Centre's decision on August 5 last year to revoke special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two union territories.
