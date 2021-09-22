J&K Govt Sacks 6 Employees for Alleged Terror Links: A look at Their Nexus

In a major crackdown on terror support base in Kashmir valley, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday sacked six of its employees for allegedly having terror links and working as Over Ground Workers. The decision was recommended by a designated committee in the Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory.

Here are exclusive details of the criminal record of the six government employees:

Jaffer Hussain Butt

Jaffer Hussain Butt, a constable EXJ-116221 (Belt No. 327/KTR), is a resident of Hunjalla in Kishtwar district.

On March 8, 2019, armed terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) took away the AK-47 service rifle, 03 magazines and 90 live cartridges from head constable Daleep Singh rented accommodation. He was performing the duties as the in charge escort with the district magistrate of Kishtwar.

The incident sent shock waves in Kishtwar as it took place after the killing of brothers Anil Parihar and Ajeet Parihar of a particular community.

Butt was a part of the weapon loot conspiracy as he had willingly and knowingly provided logistics support to the Hizbul terrorists namely Osama Bin Javed @Osama, Haroon Abbas Wani @Haroon and Zahid Hussain. Butt provided them his Maruti Suzuki Alto Car-800 bearing registration No. JK-17/5025 and facilitated their safe movement to target the constable and snatch his service rifle AK-47 from his rented room at Asrarabad Kishtwar.

Soon after sensing trouble, Butt cooked up a false story and revealed it to his colleagues and senior police officers. He revealing a false registration number of his vehicle as JK17-2550 instead of JK17-5025 to mislead the police to circumvent a real-time counter action. The intentions of Butt also speak of his alleged association with one of the terrorists, Osama bin Javid, involved in this crime.

Mohd. Rafi Butt

Mohd Rafi Butt, junior assistant, PWD, is a resident of Pochhal in Kishtwar district.

The alleged link between Mohd Rafi Butt and Kishtwar terrorists unfolded when the NIA arrested one of Butt’s associates, involved in the killing of RSS leader Chanderkant, from District Hospital on April 9, 2019.

The probe revealed that not only did Mohd Rafi Butt provide food and shelter to the Hizbul terrorists but also provided them a safe environment to execute terror plans in Kishtwar. The NIA investigation revealed that the attack on the RSS leader and his PSO was carried out by three Hizbul terrorists namely Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain after reconnaissance.

It was also revealed during the investigation that this was among the four terror-related incidents committed between November 2018 and September 2019 by the Hizbul terrorist outfit as part of a larger conspiracy to create panic and terror to force the exodus of members of a particular community from Kishtwar district and other areas of erstwhile Doda district.

Abdul Hamid Wani

Abdul Hamid Wani @Rouf-ul-Islam, a teacher at GMS Hunaman Sirigufwara, is a resident of Anantnag resident of Dupatyar Bijbehara.

Abdul Hamid Wani, who was formerly part of terrorist outfit Allah Tigers, has a prolonged history of having carried practically and actively the ideology of secessionism and separatism in his area. The gravity of his involvement in secessionism can be gauged from the fact that even being a government teacher, he became an active terrorist (District Commander) of Allah Tigers. While he was a terrorist, he was closely associated with another former terrorist-turned-businessman and the member of Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) namely Abdul Aziz Bhat of Arder Anantnag. Abdul Hamid Wani and his associates extorted money from locals at gunpoint and also carried out terrorist activities in the area.

Allah Tigers, the infamous radical terrorist outfit, was behind the shutting down of cinemas, bars and beauty parlours in Kashmir valley. Those who didn’t obey their diktats were threatened with punishment of death.

Leveraging his JeI affiliation, Abdul Hamid Wani, manipulated then supervisory authority and obtained an appointment order in his favour in 1988-89. In other words, he never underwent a public selection procedure and is a case of backdoor appointee. It was under this thoughtful strategy of JeI to enlarge its mass base, financial resources and intrude into the government machinery, particularly school education, that Abdul Hamid Wani got a government job.

Disregarding his service mandate, Abdul Hamid Wani propagates his ideology of terrorism and secessionism openly while participating in Friday sermons at local mosques and at funerals of terrorists and during condolence (Taiziyat) gatherings of civilians.

Liyaqat Ali Kakroo

Liyaqat Ali Kakroo, teacher and a resident of Nambla Uri, Baramulla district, remained a local trained militant of Hizbul even after being in service. While a large portion of his illegal activities, including his discreet participation in terror activities could not be formally documented by the police, it was only after his arrest in December 2001 that his real face as a locally trained Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was exposed. On December 17, 2001, the 34th Battalion of BSF had laid an ambush in Chan Mohalla Chattabal in Srinagar. Kakroo was arrested along with two hand grenades and 20 numbers of DE-3A explosive sticks weighing 2 kg.

After getting a bail in the first case, Kakroo did not stop there. On June 10, 2002, 12th Battalion of SIKH LI while patrolling along Dudran Barnali track in Boniyar Uri nabbed him carrying a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosive, including a Chinese pistol, some explosive and hand grenades.

It is an open secret that Kakroo after being arrested and detained in 2001-02, stealthily transformed himself into a hard core Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Hizbul and brazenly used his position as a government teacher to give a degree of legitimacy to his extremist and secessionist agenda in and around Baramulla and Srinagar area. He emerged as an important and confidential OGW and was given the assignment to safely transport arms, ammunition and explosives from one place to other for carrying out terror activities.

The terror network of Kakroo with the Hizbul terrorists again came to the fore on April 26 this year after an intelligence input. He and his associate, Asgar Mir, were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the police and CRPF at Domail in Baramulla and two Chinese grenades were recovered from them.

Tariq Mehmood Kohli

Tariq Mehmood Kohli, range officer (Agrostology-Poonch), a resident of Chandak Haveli in Poonch, was thickly into smuggling of illegal arms, ammunition, explosives, including hard drugs and fake Indian currency notes from Pakistan as part of a terrorist syndicate. The Pakistani intelligence had provided communication facility to Tariq Mehmood Kohli by way of Pakistani SIM cards which he used in the areas adjacent to the LoC for planning and executing the trans-border smuggling. It will not be wrong to say that from 2000-2010 he was one of the top subversive agents of the adversary who sustained and promoted terrorism in Poonch. According to reports, he has been asked by the adversary to hunker down and become a sleeper cell to strike back as and when the situation becomes favourable for the terrorists and secessionists.

Despite being a government employee, Kohli chose to build and expand a terror network of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Poonch with the objective of waging war against the government. Kohli remained an instrumental points man and OGW of LeT over the years by harbouring terrorists. He was once a close associate of LeT commander Abu Hanzla with whom he had planned and executed a number of subversive activities in Poonch.

Not only did Tariq Mehmood Kohli resorted to clandestine methods but also pumped in fake Indian currency notes.

It was learnt that after a letter of communication between the district magistrate of Poonch and the SSP, the detention order under PSA got sabotaged by Tariq Mehmood Kohli through the channels of influence, which the competent authority could not resist. The play of the same channels of extraneous influence from within the politico-administrative framework that supervised the system then also has been found to be the reason for preventing it from taking the cases to its logical and legal conclusion.

Showkat Ahmad Khan

Showkat Ahmad Khan, Selection Grade Constable ARP-076305, is a resident of Arth village in Budgam district.

Khan is a notorious and hard core sympathiser and Over Ground Worker of LeT who brazenly used his position as a police officer to carry out the secessionist agenda. He clandestinely got into activities detrimental to the security of the state.

