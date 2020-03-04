J&K Govt Suspends IAS Officer Arrested by CBI in Connection With Arms Licences Case
Rajiv Ranjan, former district magistrate of Kupwara, was arrested for issuing a large number of arms licenses on the basis of forged documents.
Representative image
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the suspension of IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan after his arrest by the CBI in connection with the issuance of a large number of arms licenses on the basis of forged documents, officials said.
The CBI had recently arrested two former district magistrates of Kupwara -- Rajiv Ranjan and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui-- in connection with the case.
The order to suspend Ranjan was given by the general administrative department on Tuesday, they said.
During the CBI investigation, the alleged role of Ranjan and Rafiqui, who held the position of a district magistrate of Kupwara from 2015 to 2016 and 2013 to 2015, respectively, had surfaced.
The agency has taken both the officers into its custody, a CBI spokesperson said.
IAS officer Avny Lavasa, who was the Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation was given the charge of Vice Chairman of Jammu Development Authority (JDA)-- the post held by Ranjan.
