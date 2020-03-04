Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

J&K Govt Suspends IAS Officer Arrested by CBI in Connection With Arms Licences Case

Rajiv Ranjan, former district magistrate of Kupwara, was arrested for issuing a large number of arms licenses on the basis of forged documents.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
J&K Govt Suspends IAS Officer Arrested by CBI in Connection With Arms Licences Case
Representative image

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the suspension of IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan after his arrest by the CBI in connection with the issuance of a large number of arms licenses on the basis of forged documents, officials said.

The CBI had recently arrested two former district magistrates of Kupwara -- Rajiv Ranjan and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui-- in connection with the case.

The order to suspend Ranjan was given by the general administrative department on Tuesday, they said.

During the CBI investigation, the alleged role of Ranjan and Rafiqui, who held the position of a district magistrate of Kupwara from 2015 to 2016 and 2013 to 2015, respectively, had surfaced.

The agency has taken both the officers into its custody, a CBI spokesperson said.

IAS officer Avny Lavasa, who was the Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation was given the charge of Vice Chairman of Jammu Development Authority (JDA)-- the post held by Ranjan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram