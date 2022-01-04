J&K Govt to Probe Credentials of 168 Personnel to Check Their Involvement in Crime

In a move to purge civil administration and police, the Jammu and Kashmir government has begun investigation into the credentials of 168 personnel for their alleged involvement in subversive, criminal and corrupt practices.

Documents in possession of News 18 show that the local station house officers across the Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to give report within shortest period of time about the officials.

Among 168 Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) personnel, 161 belong to the Valley and only 7 are from the Jammu region. In Jammu division, two each are from Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts and one in Kishtwar.

Two of the 168 are of the rank of Inspectors, 11 Sub Inspectors and 49 Assistant Sub Inspectors, reveal documents.

Officials have been told to give a detailed report about the cops. And if found guilty, government will take action. Those who have completed 22 years of service or attained 48 years of age will have very slim chance of staying put if their credentials are not found up to mark.

The proposal to get the accused cops out of services has sent shockwaves among the police cadre, sources reveal, adding that there seems to be “zero tolerance in retaining those who are found tainted."

This is for the first time that such a huge action is being mulled against police officials who were otherwise – barring a few cases – well protected under various laws while dealing with militancy.

The Jammu and Kashmir police last year dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davinder Singh from services for his involvement in terror activities. Singh was arrested while driving two militants of Hizbul Mujahideen on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The LG administration has been very severe on government servants who were found involved in terror, corruption or criminal activities. Only last month, two Kashmir administration services cadre officers were shown the door and before that many teachers were asked to go for absenteeism.

Kashmir regional parties like NC and PDP have often criticised the government for disempowering and disengaging Kashmiris from government services.

