J&K Govt to Soon Set Up 50 PCOs in Each District of Kashmir for People to Make Free Calls
Services of all post paid mobile phones were resumed on Monday across the Kashmir Valley.
Srinagar/Jammu, Oct 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government will soon open 50 PCOs in each district of Kashmir division for the people to make calls free of cost, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan said the locations and other modalities to set up the PCOs have already been finalised and will soon be acted upon.
"List and other details have been provided to the Bharat Sanchar Nigham Limited authorities and the work will start shortly," he said.
General public will avail calling facilities in these PCOs free of cost, he added. The government's latest step to ease communication in the Valley comes days after revival of the suspended mobile telephony for the post-paid mobile phone subscribers.
The mobile internet service and pre-paid mobile telephony services, however, remain suspended in the Valley.
