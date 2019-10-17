J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik Blames Pakistan For 3 Civilian Deaths, Says No Plan to Resume Prepaid Services
Governor Satya Pal Malik called the issue of the deaths of the three migrant workers a matter of 'grave concern' and claimed that Pakistan is trying to create disturbance in the state.
File photo of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
New Delhi: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said the matter of the three civilian deaths in Jammu and Kashmir was of grave concern, and claimed Pakistan's hand in the killings.
The Valley has seen several bloody attacks since post-paid services were restored, more than three months after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Included in the list of casualties is two Punjab-based apple trader, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh and a truck driver from Rajasthan.
"This is a matter of grave concern, poor people who are migrating to the state to earn a living are being killed like this," Satya Pal sounded alarm bells. "This is happening on Pakistan's directions to create disturbance in the state. We will not allow this to happen. We will not spare such people."
The Governor said that there isn't a plan to resume pre-paid mobile service since "Pakistani nationals would misuse this". "We will start Internet services only when situation improves."
Hours after the truck driver was shot and killed and his vehicle set ablaze, text messaging were blocked in Kashmir. According to reports, SMS service was halted to reduce the ability of militants to communicate.
