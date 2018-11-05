J&K Guv Says Murderers of BJP Leader in Kishtwar Identified, Will be Brought Before Public Soon

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that terrorists were involved in the killing of senior BJP leaders — Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar — in Kishtwar and they will soon be brought before the public.Speaking to media after the reopening of civil secretariat, the Governor said, “The killers have been identified and they will be before you soon.”Malik also said these killings were carried out by militants out of frustration as, during the last two months, people in the country have seen that all the four phases of urban local body polls were completed without any killing in the valley.BJP state secretary Anil Parihar, 52, and his brother Ajeet, 55, were returning home from their shop when they were fired upon from close range at a dark, narrow lane leading to their house in Kishtwar. The officials said this was the first such political killing in Jammu region in recent years.After the "assassination" of BJP leaders, army was called out to control the internal security situation.Police had announced curfew in Kishtwar, Doda and Baderwah, besides imposing prohibitory orders, banning assembly of more than four people in Ramban, Banihal, Poonch, Kathua, Rajouri and upper reaches of Gool Gulabgarh.Kishtwar is communally sensitive and the district had witnessed communal clashes in the past as well. The recent one was in August 2013.BJP president Amit Shah said the attack was "a cowardly act that shames humanity".In a tweet, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it was a "very sad news" and offered condolences to the families of Parihar brothers.