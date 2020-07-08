J&K HC's Srinagar Wing Closed After Several CRPF Personnel Guarding Premises Test Covid-19 Positive

Jammu and Kashmir High Court's Srinagar Wing has been closed for two days after several CRPF personnel deployed there tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official order.

According to the order issued by Registrar General of the high court, the court premises will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday for carrying out the sanitisation exercise.

Only workers engaged in carrying out sanitisation process will be allowed entry into the court premises.

The urgent cases listed for July 8 and 9 will be listed on July 10 while dates in other matters will be posted on court's website on July 11.