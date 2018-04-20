JK High Court Recruitment 2018: 35 Junior Asst, Steno-Typist & Stenographer Posts, Apply from 3rd May 2018

JK High Court Recruitment 2018 to fill 35 Junior Assistant, Steno-Typist and Stenographer (non-gazetted) posts has begun on the official website of High Court, Jammu & Kashmir. JK High Court is inviting applications to fill 4 vacancies of Senior Scale Stenographer, 5 vacancies of Junior Scale Stenographer, 5 vacancies of Steno-typist and 21 vacancies of Junior Assistant. Candidates can apply for more than one post, however separately. The online application process is scheduled to commence on 3May 2018 and conclude on 18May 2018, next month.Senior Scale Stenographer:The applicant must be a Graduate from any recognized University with Diploma in Stenography recognized by the State Government. S/he must have English Shorthand and Type Writing Speed of 80 wpm and 40 wpm respectively.Junior Scale Stenographer:The applicant must be a Graduate from any recognized University with Diploma in Stenography recognized by the State Government with 2 years experience. S/he must have English Shorthand and Type Writing Speed of 70 wpm and 35 wpm respectively.Steno-typist:The applicant must be a Graduate from any recognized University. S/he must have English Shorthand and Type Writing Speed of 60 wpm and 30 wpm respectively.Junior Assistant:The applicant must be a Graduate from any recognized University.Interested candidates can read through the official advertisement at the url given below:Senior Scale Stenographer: Rs.9300-34800 + GP Rs. 4600/-Junior Scale Stenographer: Rs.9300-34800 + GP Rs. 4200/-Steno-typist: Rs.5200-20200 + GP Rs.2400/-Junior Assistant: Rs.5200-20200 + GP Rs.1900/-The applicants must be minimum 18 years of age. The maximum age for applicants is under:Open Merit - 40 yearsPhysically Challenged - 42 yearsSC/ ST/ RBA/ ALC/ OSC - 43 yearsEx-Servicemen - 48 yearsGovernment Service/ Contractual Employees - 40 yearsThe applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.360.