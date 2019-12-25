J&K Highway Reopened for Traffic A Day After Landslide in Ramban District

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for a day following a landslide in Ramban district, which had left over 4,500 vehicles stranded, officials said.

The highway has been thrown open for traffic after the debris at Chanderkote was cleared, officials of the Traffic Control Room said.

They said over 4,500 vehicles were stranded at various places due to the closure of the highway. The stranded vehicles will be cleared first and then fresh traffic will be allowed, they said.

The traffic has been allowed from Srinagar to Jammu on Wednesday, they added. Earlier, IG Traffic J-K Alok Kumar said a landslide spot has been cleared at Ramban district and stranded vehicles would be allowed to move towards Jammu.

