Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
J&K Highway Reopened for Traffic A Day After Landslide in Ramban District
Over 4,500 vehicles were stranded at various places due to the closure of the highway. The stranded vehicles will be cleared first and then fresh traffic will be allowed.
File photo of Jammu-Srinagar highway. (Image: PTI)
Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for a day following a landslide in Ramban district, which had left over 4,500 vehicles stranded, officials said.
The highway has been thrown open for traffic after the debris at Chanderkote was cleared, officials of the Traffic Control Room said.
They said over 4,500 vehicles were stranded at various places due to the closure of the highway. The stranded vehicles will be cleared first and then fresh traffic will be allowed, they said.
The traffic has been allowed from Srinagar to Jammu on Wednesday, they added. Earlier, IG Traffic J-K Alok Kumar said a landslide spot has been cleared at Ramban district and stranded vehicles would be allowed to move towards Jammu.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Shares Sweet Memories of Christmas Days in Kolkata, Allahabad
- Dyson Tested Air Quality in Delhi NCR Homes, And Pollution is a Serious Problem Indoors
- Amazon Alexa Told This Lady to Kill Herself Because Humans Are Bad For The Planet
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!