J&K Hospital Operates on Pregnant Woman, a Covid-19 Patient, on Basis of ‘Certificate’ that Declared Her Not Infected

In another case of negligence by medical staff in Anantnag district, a pregnant woman underwent maternity surgery at the Sub-District Hospital in Bijbehara -- she tested positive for the coronavirus after giving birth to the child.

Sources said the certificate issued by the hospital administration showed her result as negative, paving the way for her surgery.

The woman, a suspected coronavirus patient before surgery, was admitted to the hospital for special Covid-19 patients in Bijbehara a few days ago. In order to shift her to a general hospital, she was allegedly given the certificate showing that she had tested negative for coronavirus.

The copy of the certificate obtained by News18 also has the signature of the Medical Superintendent in charge

However, Medical Superintendent Dr Showkat said the certificate was not issued and signed by him.

Sources said the woman's surgery was performed on a routine basis, while coronavirus patients are required to follow a formally established protocol.

Dr Showkat said at the time of the surgery, despite her certificate showing negative status, all rules and regulations were followed.

Anantnag Chief Medical Officer Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Shah said on the basis of these allegations, the health department has set up an inquiry committee, which has been asked to submit a report within three days.