INDIA

1-MIN READ

J&K IAS Officer Tests Corona Positive, Many Officials Quarantine Self

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing protective suits pass by barbed wire at the red zone under enhanced lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

Reports said the Commissioner/Secretary-level officer had tested positive late Saturday evening.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 11:43 AM IST
After a senior IAS officer tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, over a dozen top officials went into self-quarantine on Sunday.

Reports said the Commissioner/Secretary-level officer had tested positive late Saturday evening.

The officer had attended a meeting in which other senior officers like a Financial Commissioner-rank officer, a Principal Secretary, and officials of the Health and Medical Education Departments had participated. A Government Medical College Principal, a senior microbiologist and an epidemiologist also attended the meeting.

Health officials said that the mandatory protocol will be followed in respect of all those who participated in the meeting and those showing flu-like symptoms will be shifted to institutional quarantine.


