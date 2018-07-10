J&K: Jawan Injured in Encounter with Militants, 3 Civilians Hurt in Clashes with Security Forces

A security personnel was injured in a gunbattle with militants while three civilians were hurt during clashes with law enforcing agencies near the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a village in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.The official said a jawan was injured in the exchange of fire with the militants.He said a large number of civilians rushed towards the encounter site at Kundullan and started pelting stones at security personnel.Three civilians were injured in action by security forces to chase away the protestors, he said.The encounter as well as the clashes in the outer periphery of the cordoned area were going on when reports last came in, he said.