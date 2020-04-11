J&K: JeM Terrorist Arrested Near International Border in Chakroi
Some incriminating documents were recovered from the arrested the alleged hardcore overground worker whose questioning revealed his links with JeM terrorists.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Jammu: An alleged hardcore overground worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit was arrested from a village near the International Border here, a police official said on Saturday.
Mohammad Muzaffar Beigh (24), a resident of the Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, was arrested during a late night raid on a house in Chakroi village, he said.
The official said the house owner was also taken into custody for questioning.
Some incriminating documents were recovered from the arrested OGW, whose questioning revealed his links with JeM terrorists, he said,
The man is a "hardcore" overground worker and some more arrests are expected at his disclosure, the official said.
A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against him and further investigation is on, he said.
The official said Beigh had reached Chakroi on March 17 and was residing in the house of the local since then due to the ongoing lockdown.
