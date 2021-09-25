'J&K, Ladakh 'Were, Are, Will Always be' Our Part': India's Strong Message to Imran Khan at UN, Slams Pakistan Over Harbouring Terrorists

Exercising its right of reply on Imran Khan’s statements on Kashmir at the UN, India on Saturday said on the world forum that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists.

It further stressed that the entire union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, “were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India", including the areas that are under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

This came after Imran Khan’s recorded message for played at the United Nations General Assembly, where he mentioned Kashmir 13 times in his speech and attempted to spread lies around the last rites of Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

(details awaited)

