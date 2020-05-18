INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

J&K Landslide Deaths: FIR Against Construction Firm for Negligence

Representative Photo: Getty Images

Representative Photo: Getty Images

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway has become a nightmare for commuters due to the pathetic condition of the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
Share this:

The Jammu and Kashmir police has registered an FIR against a construction firm for alleged unplanned excavation of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway that triggered landslides leaving two people dead, officials said.

The landslide on Saturday in Seri Ramban also damaged nine vehicles, mostly trucks and excavators engaged in an ongoing four-laning highway project.

A case under section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC was registered against the construction company on Sunday at Ramban police station, police officials said.

However, no arrest has been made so far.

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway has become a nightmare for commuters due to the pathetic condition of the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading