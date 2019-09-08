Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

J&K Leader Asks PM Modi to Announce Special Package for Gujjar, Bakarwal Communities

Gujjar leader Poonchi said the package was the need of the hour for upliftment of these socially, educationally, economically and politically backward communities.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
J&K Leader Asks PM Modi to Announce Special Package for Gujjar, Bakarwal Communities
Representative image
Loading...

Jammu: A prominent Gujjar leader on Sunday sought from Prime Minister Narendra Modi a special package for members of his and Bakarwal communities living in 20 of Jammu and Kashmir's 22 districts.

He said the package was the need of the hour for upliftment of these socially, educationally, economically and politically backward communities.

"We appeal to the prime minister to announce a special developmental and political package for Gujjars and Bakarwals so that they can get facilities like roads, electricity, water supply, healthcare and education," Poonchi said in a statement here.

He also urged the government to establish boarding schools for children from the two communities on the lines of Navodaya Vidyalayas. Poonchi said special drives should be organised for recruitment of youths from the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities in the Army, the Central Armed Police Forces and the local police.

The Gujjar leader also sought reservation of assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies for the communities.

The two communities were granted Scheduled Tribe status 28 years ago but the state governments failed to grant them political reservation, Poonchi said.

"There are 31 Assembly and two Lok Sabha segments which are inhabited by Gujjars and Bakarwals but due to the indifferent attitude of the previous state governments, Gujjars and Bakarwals stand deprived of their right to political reservation," he said, adding that the successive governments had done a "great injustice".

Poonchi also appealed to Modi to include Gojri, one of the most widely spoken languages in Jammu and Kashmir, in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, which lists official languages of the country.

"The inclusion of Gojri language, the mother tongue of lakhs of people living in Jammu and Kashmir, in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India is a genuine and justified demand," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram