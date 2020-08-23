J&K LG Manoj Sinha Asks Jammu Municipal Body to Formulate Plan to Make City Modern, More Vibrant

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday asked the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) to formulate a comprehensive vision plan to make the city modern and more vibrant.

Sinha also asked the JMC for a special focus on sanitization and fumigation of the city's vital places amid COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson said. The Lt Governor was interacting with JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta who along with deputy mayor Purnima Sharma called on him at the Raj Bhavan here.

They gave an overview of the efforts of JMC to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 pandemic and also briefed the LG about the functioning of JMC, including available man power, existing infrastructure and revenue requirements.

Besides, the LG was also informed about the steps initiated by the JMC on the developmental front pertaining to solid waste management, installation of street lights, water drainage, sanitation and Swachh Bharat Mission.

Sinha said his administration is committed to strengthening the grass root institutions of democratic setup and stressed on the need to constantly improve the functioning of the Municipal Corporation to provide the people with better delivery of public services.