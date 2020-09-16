J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Gives Nod to World Bank Project Aimed at Boosting Health Infrastructure

In an important decision that strengthens patient care in health facilities of Jammu and Kashmir amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave its nod to implementation of the World Bank-assisted project for strengthening of health care institutions.

The project aims to provide equipment for intensive care units/operation theatres, laboratories and power back up systems at the district level, manifold system and gas pipelines at Sub District Hospital (SDH)/ Community Health Center (CHC) level, and critical care ambulances.

The Administrative Council also accorded sanction to procurement/installation of equipments including critical care ambulances for hospitals through J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd and establishment of manifold and gas pipeline system in the proposed SDHs/CHCs of Jammu & Kashmir through Mechanical Engineering Department.

The World Bank project for strengthening of healthcare institutions is a part of Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), having seven components aimed at reconstruction and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

One of its components is Contingent Emergency Response meant for providing immediate response during any crisis or emergency in Jammu & Kashmir. This component came into effect amid Covid-19 pandemic after the National Disaster Management Act was invoked.

The Jammu & Kashmir government and government of India had requested the World Bank. Later the multilateral institute agreed to finance $50 million for the project.

The J&K Medical Supplies Corporation has been incorporated as Project Implementation Unit (PIU) for the programme's implementation.