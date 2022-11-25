CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » J&K: Major Attack Averted As Security Forces Recover IED Planted to Target Army Convoy in Shopian
1-MIN READ

J&K: Major Attack Averted As Security Forces Recover IED Planted to Target Army Convoy in Shopian

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 23:23 IST

Ramban, India

A major tragedy was averted due to this in the Imam Sahab area. (Image for representation: REUTERS/Danish Ismail)

A major tragedy was averted due to this in the Imam Sahab area. (Image for representation: REUTERS/Danish Ismail)

Earlier in the day, Police found an IED in a mini-bus that was carrying around 20 passengers on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district

An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by some miscreants to target a convoy of security forces, was destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday. A major tragedy was averted due to this in the Imam Sahab area.

Earlier in the day, Police found an IED in a mini-bus that was carrying around 20 passengers on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

“We received specific information that a matador is carrying a suspicious object. The vehicle was search and a suspected object was found at 12 pm," SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma told reporters.

The bus was intercepted at the Nashri checkpoint. The IED kept in a container in the back seat was found by the bomb disposal squad, PTI quoted her as saying.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 25, 2022, 23:23 IST
last updated:November 25, 2022, 23:23 IST