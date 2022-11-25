J&K: Major Attack Averted As Security Forces Recover IED Planted to Target Army Convoy in Shopian

An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by some miscreants to target a convoy of security forces, was destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday. A major tragedy was averted due to this in the Imam Sahab area.

Earlier in the day, Police found an IED in a mini-bus that was carrying around 20 passengers on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

“We received specific information that a matador is carrying a suspicious object. The vehicle was search and a suspected object was found at 12 pm," SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma told reporters.

The bus was intercepted at the Nashri checkpoint. The IED kept in a container in the back seat was found by the bomb disposal squad, PTI quoted her as saying.

