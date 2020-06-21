J&K Man Dies of Heart Attack Hours Before Leaving Quarantine Centre, Had Tested Negative for Covid-19

A 47-year-old man died of "heart attack" at a quarantine centre in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, hours before his release after testing negative for COVID-19, a senior government official said.

Kamal Kumar, a resident of Chipaki Kala village in Hiranagar, was put under institutional quarantine at Changran on his return from Mumbai on June 15 and was tested for COVID-19 the next day, Kathua District Development Commissioner O P Bhagat told PTI.

He said Kumar, who was suffering from liver ailment, was taken to the Government Medical College hospital for a check up on June 17 and the doctors found his condition satisfactory.

He returned to the quarantine centre same day and his test report also came negative on June 20, Bhagat said.

Kumar's release was delayed because three people from the quarantine centre tested positive for the virus and as per the set protocol, all other negative cases were supposed to give a fresh sample on Sunday before their release, he said.

However, Kumar was found dead this morning and preliminary investigation suggests that he might have suffered a massive heart attack causing his death, Bhagat added.

